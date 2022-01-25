DSS’ poster campaign against Anti-Conversion Bill from tomorrow

January 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the BJP Government of snatching away the Constitutional right of the people to choose the religion of their choice, by introducing the Anti-Religious Conversion Bill, the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) Okkoota will launch a 20-day poster campaign from tomorrow (Jan.26).

Announcing this at a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Okkoota Convenor K.N. Shivalingaiah termed the Bill as unconstitutional.

Pointing out that the Okkoota has decided to celebrate the Republic Day as a narrative of Democratic, Secular and Socialism principles, he said that the poster campaign on the dangers of Anti-Religious Conversion Bill will be launched in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in Town Hall premises at 11 am tomorrow. The campaign will go on till Feb.14, he said.