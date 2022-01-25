DSS’ poster campaign against Anti-Conversion Bill from tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the BJP Government of snatching away the Constitutional right of the people to choose the religion of their choice, by introducing the Anti-Religious Conversion Bill, the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) Okkoota will launch a 20-day poster campaign from tomorrow (Jan.26).
Announcing this at a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Okkoota Convenor K.N. Shivalingaiah termed the Bill as unconstitutional.
Pointing out that the Okkoota has decided to celebrate the Republic Day as a narrative of Democratic, Secular and Socialism principles, he said that the poster campaign on the dangers of Anti-Religious Conversion Bill will be launched in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in Town Hall premises at 11 am tomorrow. The campaign will go on till Feb.14, he said.
Leave a Reply