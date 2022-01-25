Horticulture Department’s phone-in programme gets just 7 queries
January 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The phone-in programme organised by the Horticulture Department at the Department’s Office in Curzon Park here yesterday, saw seven farmers from across the district calling up the authorities.

The queries were on issues such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, the department’s schemes for SC and ST farmers, inter cultivation of coffee and cocoa in K.R. Nagar taluk etc.

However, the phone-in programme saw many hiccups due to technical faults in phone lines.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Rudresh told Star of Mysore that as many farmers could not call the Department due to  telephone line problems, the phone-in programme will he held again next Monday.

