Alleged financial irregularities at Kannada Sahitya Parishat: K.M. Gayathri takes charge as Administrator
News

Alleged financial irregularities at Kannada Sahitya Parishat: K.M. Gayathri takes charge as Administrator

October 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following allegations of financial irregularities and authoritarian style of functioning against Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Mahesh Joshi, Kannada and Culture Department Director K.M. Gayathri took over as the Administrator of the Parishat recently.

Earlier, the State Government had appointed an Investigating Officer to probe into the allegations. However, with people concerned in Sahitya Parishat not appearing before the Officer and failing to provide relevant documents, it was recommended to appoint an Administrator to the Parishat. Following the recommendations, the State Government appointed Gayathri as the Administrator for a period of three months or till the investigation into financial irregularities was completed.

