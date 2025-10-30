Samudaya Mysuru Rangotsava from tomorrow

October 30, 2025

Samudaya Karnataka turns 50

Mysore/Mysuru: The 3-day golden jubilee celebrations of Samudaya Karnataka theatre troupe will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city yesterday, former Rangayana Director and Reception Committee President H. Janardhan (Janni) said that the 3-day celebrations includes seminars, staging of plays, folk music, street plays, theatre songs and felicitation to senior theatre artistes.

On Oct. 31, an art camp, under the title ‘Manushyatvadedege Samudaya’ at Kalamandira premises from 10 am to 4 pm. The camp will be inaugurated by Karnataka Lalithakala Academy former Chairman Dr. M.S. Murthy.

At 5 pm, artistes Devanand Varaprasad, Jayashankar Mesthry, Narayanaswamy, C.M. Narasimhamurthy, Shubha Raghavendra and Tanushree will present folk songs.

The golden jubilee celebrations of Samudaya Karnataka will be inaugurated by Karnataka Nataka Academy former Chairman Dr. K. Maralusiddappa at 6 pm. Prof. S.G. Siddaramaiah will deliver the opening address. Srinivas G. Kapanna, Mavalli Shankar, Nanda Halemane, Prof. K.P. Vasudevan, Samudaya Karnataka President J.C. Shashidhar, Celebrations Chief Convenor C.K. Gundanna and Savitha P. Mallesh will be present. Janardhan (Janni) will preside.

Samudya Karnataka will also felicitate senior theatre artistes Rameshwari Verma, Abdul Rahman Pasha and Raveesh as part of the celebrations.

This will be followed by the staging of play ‘Ward. No.6’ by GPIER theatre troupe. The play, authored by Anton Chekhov, has been translated to Kannada by D.R. Nagaraj and directed by Mime Ramesh.

On Nov. 1, Nithin Rajaram Shastry, Nagesh Kandegala, Sinchana, Harinakshi, Aruna, R.C. Dhananjay and Mysuru amateur theatre artistes will render folk songs at 5 pm. They will be accompanied by Purushotham Kiragasuru on keyboard, Ramesh Dhannur on tabla, Siddesh Badanavalu on harmonium and Pradeep on rhythm pad.

At 6 pm, Theatre and Film Director B. Suresh will release four books of ‘Niranjana Maru Oodu’ series brought out by Kriya Madhyama. On the occasion, C. Sarvamangala, O.L. Nagabhushanaswamy, Akmal Pasha and Prof. K.P. Vasudevan will felicitated.

Later, Rangayana artistes will stage the play ‘Omme Hennagu’ based on stories by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq. The play is directed by Savitha Rani and co-directed by Shwetha Rani.

On Nov. 2, seminar on ‘Kannada Rangabhoomi – Janapara Samskruti Ashayagalu’ will be inaugurated by Kannada Development Authority Member T. Gururaj at 10.30 am. Scientist Dr. Sabyasachi Chatterjee will deliver a talk. Following this, sessions will be held on various topics.

At 5 pm, artistes Mahalingu, Amma Ramachandra, J. Suryaprabha, Bhavatarini, Ramesh Tayur and Dr. P. Somashekar will render songs.

Following this, artistes Prakash Shenoy, Prof. S.R. Ramesh, Shivaji Rao Jhadav and Nanda Halemane will be felicitated.

The valedictory ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations will be held at 6 pm. Samudaya Karnataka Gen. Secretary Manoj Vamanjooru, Akhila Bharata Pragatipara Mahila Vedike National President Rathi Rao will deliver the valedictory address. Prof. Kalegowda Nagawara, Ahinda Javarappa, Susheela Basu, Basavaraj, Samudaya Karnataka Treasurer Devendragowda will be present. Rangayana Director Satish Tiptur will preside.

This will be followed by staging of play ‘Kallu Karaguva Samaya’ by Janamana Samskrutika Sanghatane, Mysuru. Written by P. Lakesh, the play is directed by K.R. Sumathi and music is composed by H. Janardhan (Janni) and Chinthan Vikas.