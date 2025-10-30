No sign of killer tiger Forest Dept. decides to continue combing operation

October 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department, which began conducting combing operations to capture the tiger after it attacked and killed a farmer at Bennegere village in Saragur taluk of Mullur Range, have decided to continue their combing operation as the tiger has remained elusive.

On Oct. 28, the Forest staff captured a tigress aged about 9 years near Eeregowdanahundi-Anjanapura in Nanjangud taluk and continued their combing operation to capture the killer tiger. The staff have also installed camera traps to monitor the tiger movements, but the tiger was not found.

During the combing operation, the staff have found pug marks, a little distance away from the spot where the tiger had attacked the farmer.

Domesticated elephants Bhima, Mahendra and Rohit were brought to the spot and the staff continued the combing operation till 6 pm but in vain. Even thermal drone was deployed to trace the tiger, but the killer tiger was not traced. A walk-through cage has also been placed to trap the killer tiger.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran and Hediyala Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) D. Paramesh are leading the combing operation team comprising Veterinarians Dr. Ramesh and Dr. Waseem Mirza, Nugu Range Forest Officer (RFO) S. Vivek, Kalkare RFO Rajesh, Gundre RFO Amrutesh, Maleyur RFO Amruth Mayappa and over 120 Forest staff.