State Film Awards ceremony at KSOU Convocation Hall on Nov. 3

October 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government will be presenting the State Film Awards for years 2018 and 2019 at a ceremony to be held at KSOU Convocation Hall, Muktagangothri campus on Nov. 3.

In view of the awards ceremony, Department of Information and Public Relations Secretary B.B. Cauvery and Information Department Commissioner Hemanth Nimbalkar inspected the venue yesterday.

Following this, they also held a meeting with City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and discussed about distribution of pass among the VIPs and other invitees and parking facilities at the venue.

DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, ACP Shivashankar, Department of Information and Public Relations Joint Director Manjunath D. Dollin and others were present.