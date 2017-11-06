Alleged scams at KSOU and UoM: Ex-MLC demands CBI probe

Mysuru: Former MLC G. Madhusudan today expressed fear that the century-old University of Mysore (UoM) too may be de-recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) like the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

Addressing reporters at the Pathrakarthara Bhavan, he alleged that the former UoM VC Prof. K.S. Rangappa had cheated 16,670 students through outreach and online education programmes. Stating that the UoM had received a notice from the UGC seeking explanation with regard to outreach and online programmes, Madhusudan said that the University had failed to reply on previous two occasions. “The credit of closing down the university will go to Prof. Rangappa,” he added.

Speaking about KSOU imbroglio, the former MLC said that the hopes of the Open University getting re-recognition from the UGC were bleak and added that the future of 3,25,000 students was hanging in balance.

He alleged that KSOU had not sought permission from UGC before offering technical degrees as a few wanted to make money.

Madhusudan charged that despite him writing a letter, highlighting the irregularities at both the Universities, CM Siddharamaiah was silent on the issue.

He taunted the CM saying, “Was he (Siddharamaiah) mum on the issue just because Rangappa was related to former PM H.D. Deve Gowda?”

Stating that he has written a letter to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities at both the Varsities in Mysuru, Madhusudan rued that lakhs of students were suffering because of Deve Gowda and Siddharamaiah’s partnership politics.

Taking a dig at Rangappa (a ticket aspirant), Madhusudan asked the ex-VC to stop dreaming about JD(S)-Congress coalition government coming to power in the next Assembly elections and him adorning the chair of Higher Education Minister.

Madhusudan also took a dig at Basavaraj Rayareddy, calling him an unfit Higher Education Minister, before terming both KSOU former VCs Prof. K.S. Rangappa and Prof. M.G. Krishnan as cheats.