Alleged Sex CD Scandal: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns

March 3, 2021

Sends letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Ramesh wants his MLA brother Balachandra to be made Minister, given same portfolio

Immolation bid by a supporter foiled in Gokak town

Bengaluru: Water Resources Minister and Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has tendered resignation to his Minister post this noon following charges of allegedly abusing a woman and seeking sexual favours from her in return for a Government job.

The resignation letter has been sent to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa requesting him to relieve him from the post with immediate effect. Ramesh is said to have taken this decision following pressure from State BJP leaders in view of huge embarrassment for the party when five States are going for Assembly polls this month and next month.

Close on the heels of resignation, a supporter of Ramesh Jarkiholi made an immolation bid by pouring kerosene on himself in Gokak town at around 2 pm. However, the local Police prevented it. The supporters are staging dharna in the town and have urged the CM not to accept resignation of their leader.

Ramesh had reportedly told party leaders that he was resigning on ‘moral grounds’ but will come back clean soon.

His resignation has come as a big relief for the Party as the Joint Budget Session of the State Legislature will begin in Bengaluru from tomorrow. The Opposition, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), had planned to use “Jarkiholi’s Sex CD” to embarrass the BJP Government in the State Legislative Assembly and the Council tomorrow.

This morning, CM cancelled all his engagements and held a meeting with senior Ministers to discuss the alleged sex CD scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi that emerged last evening.

A majority of Ministers opined to get resignation from Ramesh to avoid embarrassment for the ruling BJP in the Assembly and Council tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Arun Singh, In-Charge of Karnataka BJP Affairs and B.L. Santosh, BJP National Organising Secretary, held separate meetings in Delhi to discuss the impact of Jarkiholi’s episode on the party’s prospects in the coming elections. After the meeting, Singh dialled State BJP President Naveen Kumar Kateel and reportedly instructed him to get the Minister’s resignation without delay.

BJP on edge

As Dinesh Kallahalli, a Bengaluru-based social activist, handed over a CD containing the sleaze video clippings of Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi with a woman to Bengaluru Police last evening, the Minister, who was in Mysuru, returned to the State capital in a private vehicle.

The CD created a flutter in State political circles especially for the ruling BJP which was preparing for the Assembly polls in five States. The Ministers refused to comment on the matter claiming that they haven’t seen it. They defended Jarkiholi stating that it may be a ‘political conspiracy’ to defame the BJP Government.

Ramesh Jarkiholi went into hiding and appeared late night yesterday seeking a comprehensive inquiry into the controversial CD to unearth the truth. He told a private TV Channel, “I am myself shocked by the allegation. I will leave for Delhi to meet Party Central leaders. I don’t even know who that girl in the video is nor Dinesh Kallahalli who filed the complaint.”

It is learnt, Ramesh Jarkiholi was initially reluctant to resign stating that he would go to Delhi. However, the State leaders prevailed upon him to tender resignation immediately.

Ramesh has reportedly conveyed to the CM that his brother, Balachandra Jarkiholi, MLA from Arabhavi Constituency, be made the Minister and given Water Resources portfolio held by him. Or else, he would pull down the incumbent BJP Government.