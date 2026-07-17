Alleged sexual assault on specially abled minor girl

July 17, 2026

Mysuru: A specially abled minor girl was allegedly assaulted sexually on July 16 and a case has been registered at Yelwal Police Station.

According to the complaint lodged by the minor victim’s mother, one Shivanna, residing in the same colony had sexually assaulted her 15-year-old third daughter at about 10.30 am on July 16.

She has further stated that her third daughter was physically challenged and specially abled since birth and does not have any sensation below her waist. As she does not know to attend nature’s call, she is wrapped only with a towel sans inner garments.

Shivanna, who knew about this, entered the house and sexually assaulted the girl during which she screamed alerting the eldest daughter who was washing clothes outside the house, the woman has stated in her complaint and added that by the time the eldest daughter rushed inside the house, Shivanna had fled from the spot. Yelwal Police are investigating.