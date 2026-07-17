News

Alleged sexual assault on specially abled minor girl

July 17, 2026

Mysuru: A specially abled minor girl was allegedly assaulted sexually on July 16 and a case has been registered at Yelwal Police Station.

According to the complaint lodged by the minor victim’s mother, one Shivanna, residing in the same colony had sexually assaulted her 15-year-old third daughter at about 10.30 am on July 16.

She has further stated that her third daughter was physically challenged and specially abled since birth and does not have any sensation below her waist. As she does not know to attend nature’s call, she is wrapped only with a towel sans inner garments.

Shivanna, who knew about this, entered the house and sexually assaulted the girl during which she screamed alerting the eldest daughter who was washing clothes outside the house, the woman has stated in her complaint and added that by the time the eldest daughter rushed inside the house, Shivanna had fled from the spot. Yelwal Police are investigating.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching