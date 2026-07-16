No entry for private vehicles to Ch. Hill from tonight

July 16, 2026

Ban will be in force on Ashada Fridays, Saturdays Sundays and on Chamundeshwari Vardhanti between July 17 and Aug. 9: City Top Cop

Mysuru: With the first auspicious Ashada Friday falling tomorrow (July 17), the stage is set for the annual influx of thousands of devotees to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill.

The heavy rush is expected to continue over four Ashada Fridays and on Chamundeshwari Vardhanti, prompting the Mysuru City Police to introduce elaborate traffic and parking arrangements to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and effective crowd management.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has issued a notification imposing restrictions on movement of vehicles to Chamundi Hill on all Ashada Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and on Chamundeshwari Vardhanti.

The restrictions will be in force on July 17 (Ashada Friday), July 18 (Saturday), July 19 (Sunday); July 24 (Ashada Friday), July 25 (Saturday), July 26 (Sunday); July 31 (Ashada Friday), Aug. 1 (Saturday), Aug. 2 (Sunday); Aug. 7 (Ashada Friday), Aug. 8 (Saturday), Aug. 9 (Sunday); and on Chamundeshwari Vardhanti, Aug. 4.

Entry of all categories of vehicles to the Hill will be prohibited from 10 pm on the Thursday preceding each Ashada Friday until 11 pm on the following Sunday. Accordingly, the first phase of restrictions will come into force from 10 tonight.

The restrictions, however, will not apply to the residents of Chamundi Hill who have been given passes.

During the period, devotees will not be permitted to take their vehicles to Hilltop through Thavarekatte via Uttanahalli Road or Indus Valley Ayurvedic Centre (IVAC) Road.

Vehicular movement towards the Hill from Lalithadripura Road will also be prohibited, while vehicles approaching from Uttanahalli side will not be allowed.

In addition, entry through VIP Gate near Mahishasura Statue up to Chamundeshwari Temple will remain closed to all vehicles throughout the restricted period.

The only exemptions will be vehicles carrying dignitaries entitled to security protocol and vehicles engaged in official duties.

Alternative routes

Devotees travelling from Uttanahalli side have been advised to reach the designated parking area at Shashiranjan Grounds near Lalitha Mahal Palace, by taking Nanjangud Road.

This route passes through Yelethota Junction, Rajahamsa Junction, A.L. Somasundaram Circle, Maharana Pratap Singh Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle and Lalitha Mahal Road before reaching the parking ground.

Similarly, those coming from Lalithadripura side must proceed via Lalitha Mahal Ring Road Junction, Savitribai Phule Circle, take a left turn onto T. Narasipur Road and travel through the T-Junction to reach Shashiranjan Grounds.

Parking arrangements

The Police have made it mandatory for all devotees travelling in private vehicles to park only at Shashiranjan Grounds where areas have been earmarked for two and four-wheelers.

KSRTC shuttle services

From Shashiranjan Grounds, devotees will be transported to Hill Temple in KSRTC shuttle buses arranged by District Administration. Bus service will be free of cost on Ashada Fridays.

However, the Police have clarified that the free shuttle service will not be available on Ashada Saturdays and Sundays, when devotees will have to buy tickets to use the available KSRTC transport arrangements.

Return journey

After offering prayers, devotees will board KSRTC buses from designated pick-up points identified by the KSRTC and the Temple Administration.

The buses will descend via Chamundi Hill Road, pass through IVAC Junction, Thavarekatte and Sangolli Rayanna Circle, before taking a right turn onto Lalitha Mahal Main Road and finally reaching Shashiranjan Grounds, where passengers will be dropped.

Police have appealed to devotees to cooperate with officials and follow the traffic diversions.

Volvo buses for Rs. 2,000 tickets

In addition, special KSRTC Volvo buses will operate from Shashiranjan Grounds to the Hill Temple to ferry devotees who have purchased darshan tickets for the premium service priced at Rs. 2,000 per person.

These buses will travel via Lalithadripura Road, K.C. Layout Cross, Chamundi Hill Main Road, Thavarekatte Junction and terminate at KSRTC bus stand near the Temple.

Buses from CBS

Regular KSRTC route buses departing from City Bus Stand (CBS) will ply via Sangolli Rayanna Circle, take a right turn at Helipad Y-Junction and continue along Lalithadripura Road before reaching the Hill. Passengers travelling on these buses will also be dropped only at the officially designated bus stops.

Entry for Hill residents

Meanwhile, residents of Chamundi Hill will be allowed to take their vehicles to the Hill only after producing valid identity and vehicle documents at Police checkpoints. They must carry documents such as a driving licence, vehicle registration certificate, Aadhaar card and Voter ID for verification.

Parking for devotees using steps

Devotees intending to reach the Temple by climbing the 1,000 steps have been advised to park their vehicles at the designated parking area near Pinjrapole Society. Vehicles should be parked in an orderly manner before devotees proceed on foot to the Temple through the steps.