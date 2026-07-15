Mysuru to get Township soon?

July 15, 2026

Karnataka Housing Board earmarks 1,900 acres near Bommanahalli in Yelwal hobli

Submits proposal to State Govt. seeking land notification

Mysuru: Amidst the ongoing Bidadi Township row where the farmers have been protesting against the project, the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) has submitted a proposal to the State Government seeking to issue notification for the acquisition of 1,900 acres land near Bommanahalli in Mysuru for a township development.

The proposal to develop a township on the green belt seems to have not gone well with the farmers. Moreover, the KHB, after developing Nisarga Layout at Yelwal in Mysuru, has not taken up new projects. However, now it has decided to develop a township at Bommanahalli and surrounding villages.

Following the proposal, the KHB officials visited Bommanahalli and conducted an inspection of proposed lands for the township. The officials, after securing the RTC details, have earmarked a total of 1,900 acres land.

KHB officials in Mysuru have also submitted a proposal to their head office in Bengaluru following which the KHB head office has forwarded it to the State Government for issuing a notification. Meanwhile, the State Government is yet to decide on the matter.

However, it is expected that the State Government would come out with a notification in a few days.

According to the proposal, the township at Bommanahalli is expected to have wide roads, bus stand, hospital, Police Station, parks, shopping mall and other modern amenities.

Layout development at Udbur & Vajamangala

The Karnataka Housing Board has not only decided to develop a township at Bommanahalli, but has decided to develop layouts in three other locations. According to sources, the KHB has decided on developing layouts on a 400-acre land at Udbur, 200-acre land in Vajamangala and 25-acre land in Harohalli. The officials have already submitted a proposal for issuing notification after collecting the RTC and other details.

Trees to face the axe

Similar to Bidadi, in Bengaluru, Bommanahalli, Nagawara, Doddamaragowdanahalli, Kammarahalli in Mysuru are home to rich greenery. Lakhs of coconut trees, areca nut trees, mango trees among others have been cultivated over the past years. Now, with the KHB deciding on a township, these trees are sure to face the axe to make way for the construction of concrete jungle.

The place is also good in underground water level with hundreds of bore wells already installed as water is accessible by digging just 60ft. The farmers, who have opposed the development of a township, have questioned the necessity to develop a township while there are thousands of sites still vacant in layouts developed by private developers.

They have also said that D.K. Shivakumar, after assuming the charge as Chief Minister, issued notification for Bidadi Township in just 15 days and now has come out with a plan for developing township on a 1900-acre land in Mysuru and 300-acre land in Kolar.

With majority of lands located on green belt being converted into townships and layouts, it is sure to cause shortage of food in the future.

MDA neglects, KHB grabs opportunity

The then Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), now Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), had initially shown interest on Bommanahalli Township. Later, the Authority did not show interest in the project resulting in KHB stepping in.

Initially, the MUDA had shown interest to develop township at a cost of Rs. 460 crore on a total of 2133.24-acre land which included 766.33-acre identified in Bommanahalli, 429.13-acre in Nagawala, 326.38-acre in Doddamaragowdanahalli (DMG Halli) and 336.20-acre in Kammarahalli.

50:50 compensation formula

The KHB has come out with a 50:50 compensation plan for the farmers of Bommanahalli. Accordingly, the officials have decided to handover 50 percent of sites developed in the township to farmers, who part with their lands and remaining 50 percent to be sold to the general public.

The officials have decided on 50:50 compensation formula since Bommahanalli comes under the MDA jurisdiction. However, for lands located outside MDA jurisdiction in the city outskirts, the KHB has finalised on 60:40 compensation formula.

We have submitted a detailed report to the State Government after collecting documents of the lands at Bommanahalli, Udbur, Vajamangala and Harohalli that have been identified for the township. The KHB has also requested for issuing a notification. However, the State Government has not yet decided on the matter. The KHB has also come out with a 50:50 compensation formula to avoid losses for both the farmers and the board. Meanwhile, 60:40 compensation formula has been decided for lands located outside MDA jurisdiction in the city outskirts.

—The Executive Engineer, Karnataka Housing Board