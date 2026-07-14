Crime scene investigation: Mysuru gets mobile FSL vans

July 14, 2026

Equipped with evidence collection, digital analysis and sample preservation tools

Mysuru: Crime scene investigation in Mysuru is set to become faster and more scientific with the induction of two state-of-the-art Mobile Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) vehicles, one each for the City and District Police.

The custom-built mobile forensic units, to be operated by trained Scene of Crime Officers (SOCOs), are equipped with advanced forensic examination and digital triage facilities, aiding investigators to collect, process and preserve evidence.

The vehicles are among 32 mobile forensic vans flagged off recently in Bengaluru by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with 75 newly procured Bolero vehicles, to strengthen forensic and policing capabilities across State. Mysuru received two of the forensic vans as part of the State-wide allocation.

Systematic crime scene examinations: SP

Procured at a cost of Rs. 20.40 crore with financial assistance from the Government of India, the vans are expected to improve scientific crime scene processing and facilitate the early collection of high-quality forensic evidence. They will complement the work of 201 trained SOCOs deployed across the State.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said the mobile laboratories would enable investigators to carry out systematic crime scene examinations while ensuring proper documentation, preservation and secure transportation of evidence.

“The district mobile forensic van will function under the District Armed Reserve (DAR) and the Scene of Crime Officers. It will strengthen scientific investigation and help improve conviction rates through evidence-based policing,” he said.

The SP pointed out that investigators previously had to carry separate forensic kits depending on the nature of the crime, whether it involved murder, dacoity or offences under the POCSO Act.

“With these mobile laboratories, that process becomes far more efficient. Each vehicle has dedicated compartments for different types of evidence collection and preliminary examination, allowing an entire crime scene to be processed using a single vehicle,” he explained.

Preserving biological evidence

The vans are equipped with refrigeration facilities for preserving biological evidence such as blood and DNA samples, reducing the risk of degradation before laboratory examination.

They also feature laptops, digital forensic equipment and television monitors for on-site analysis, besides roof-mounted CCTV cameras to record and secure the perimeter of crime scenes.

In addition, the vehicles carry specialised equipment for fingerprint examination, ballistics, explosives and narcotics detection, and include space to transport a Police sniffer dog whenever required during an investigation.