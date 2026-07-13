Ride to Muneeswaran Kunnu marks Jawa Day

A team of eight Yezdi bike riders from Mysuru, Bandipur and Hassan went on a motorcycle expedition on their legendary bikes to Muneeswaran Hunnu, also known as Muneeswaramudi Hills, located at Wayanad, Keralam, about 130 kms from Mysuru, to mark International Jawa Day on July 12. The team, which has been going on rides for the past 10 years, left Mysuru on July 11 (Saturday) and returned yesterday (Sunday). Seen in the picture are (from left) C.A. Sachin, Mohan, Yashwanth, Sudharshan, Nischith, Pruthvi, Harsha and Pradeep.
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