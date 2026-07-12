Thousands bid farewell to legendary S. Janaki 

July 12, 2026

Emotional scenes at Maharaja College Grounds

Last rites to be held at Kaniyanahundi farmhouse

Mysuru: Thousands of admirers paid their last respects to legendary playback singer S. Janaki, who passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru last night. She was 88. Her mortal remains were taken from the hospital to her residence in Bogadi last night and brought to Maharaja College Grounds at 8 am today for public homage.

The mortal remains were kept there until 3.30 pm and were scheduled to be taken to a farmhouse at Kaniyanahundi in H.D. Kote taluk for the last rites at 5.30 pm.

Janaki is survived by her daughter-in-law, Uma Murali Krishna and granddaughters Amruthavarshini and Apsara Vydyula. Her husband, V. Ram Prasad, passed away in 1997, while her son, Murali Krishna, died earlier this year.

The Mysuru District Administration had erected a stage, where Janaki’s mortal remains, placed in an ice box, were kept for the public to pay their last respects. Crowds began arriving from 9 am, with the turnout swelling significantly by 1 pm. People continued to arrive from Bengaluru and other places to pay their final respects.

The Mysuru City Police made elaborate security arrangements by deploying 12 Police Inspectors, 20 Police Sub-Inspectors, 250 Police personnel, 3 platoons each of KSRP and City Armed Reserve (CAR), besides commando units.

Among those who paid homage were District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLAs K. Harishgowda, T.S. Srivatsa and Anil Chikkamadu, former Minister B. Sriramulu, former Kollegal MLA N. Mahesh, former Mayor Shivakumar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, DCP (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundarraj, actor and former Minister Umashri, music director Hamsalekha and his wife LathaHamsalekha, playback singer Vijay Prakash and Mahathi Vijay Prakash, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President Jayamala, actress Tara and producer K. Manju, music composer and actor Sadhu Kokila, actors Vinod Raj and Mandya Ramesh, film producer Yogesh Dwarkish, singer Rajesh Krishnan among others.

Filled with emotions

Participants of a television reality singing show also paid tribute by rendering some of Janaki’s memorable songs. The atmosphere at Maharaja College Grounds was filled with emotion as many admirers broke down while paying their final respects to the legendary singer.

Arrangements at Kaniyanahundi

Extensive arrangements have been made at the Kaniyanahundi farmhouse, where the last rites will be performed with full State honours.

Barricades have been erected along the approach road to the farmhouse and adequate Police personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic and ensure the smooth movement of mourners.

Security arrangements have also been tightened to facilitate the funeral without any untoward incidents.

Officials said all necessary preparations had been completed to ensure that the last rites are conducted with dignity, allowing family members, admirers and dignitaries to pay their final respects in an orderly manner.

The Karnataka Government announced that the funeral would be conducted with full State honours. District In-charge Minister Dr.Yathindra Siddaramaiah was deputed to oversee the arrangements and represent the State Government.

The Kerala Government, which had honoured Janaki with 11 State Film Awards between 1970 and 1984, deputed Higher Education Minister Roji M. John to represent the State at the funeral.

Speaking to reporters, Naveen, who looked after Janaki during her stay in Mysuru, said the last rites would be performed at his farmhouse according to Brahmin customs.

“We will shift the mortal remains to the farmhouse after the public pay their last respects. Janakiyamma, who was deeply fond of Mysuru, wished that her last rites be performed at the farmhouse. We are making all the necessary arrangements to fulfil her wish,” he said.

President, PM Modi, CM condole

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid heartfelt tributes to S. Janaki, in separate posts on X, formerly Twitter.