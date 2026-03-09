Alliance Club of Mandavyanagar receives Platinum Award
News

Alliance Club of Mandavyanagar receives Platinum Award

March 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Recognising the best activities performed by the Alliance Club of Mandavyanagar during the allinistic year 2025-26, the Alliance District 268 S presented the Platinum Award to the Club at an awards ceremony held recently.

President Ally Dr. B.S. Shivakumara, Ally M.K. Jagadeesh and Treasurer Ally V.T Venkateshaiah received the award.

On the occasion, Ally Dr. B.S. Shivakumara also won the ‘Best Zone Chairman Award’ for his excellent performance as the Zone Chairman while the Advisor of the District Ally M.K. Jagadeesh received the ‘Best Cooperation Award’ and ‘Appreciation Certificate of International President,’ according to a press release from the Alliance Club of Mandavyanagar.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching