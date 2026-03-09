Alliance Club of Mandavyanagar receives Platinum Award

March 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Recognising the best activities performed by the Alliance Club of Mandavyanagar during the allinistic year 2025-26, the Alliance District 268 S presented the Platinum Award to the Club at an awards ceremony held recently.

President Ally Dr. B.S. Shivakumara, Ally M.K. Jagadeesh and Treasurer Ally V.T Venkateshaiah received the award.

On the occasion, Ally Dr. B.S. Shivakumara also won the ‘Best Zone Chairman Award’ for his excellent performance as the Zone Chairman while the Advisor of the District Ally M.K. Jagadeesh received the ‘Best Cooperation Award’ and ‘Appreciation Certificate of International President,’ according to a press release from the Alliance Club of Mandavyanagar.