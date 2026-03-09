RPF conducts awareness on safe Railway Level Crossing
News

RPF conducts awareness on safe Railway Level Crossing

March 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Mysuru Railway Station along with the awareness campaign team of South Western Railway conducted awareness on safe Railway Level Crossing in city on Saturday.

The awareness to motorists was conducted by Sub-Inspector S.P. Harish, Assistant Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Vattar and team at Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 5, near MBBC Railway Station on KRS Road.

Road users were urged to follow traffic rules, maintain lane discipline while approaching Railway Level Crossing gates, avoid negligent crossing while opening and closing of Railway Gates and also about facing legal action for damaging Level Crossing Gates and assaulting the Gateman while discharging his duties.

Handbills containing the above information were distributed to motorists and general public.

