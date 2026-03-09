Three women writers from Mysuru get award
News

Three women writers from Mysuru get award

March 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Three  women writers from Mysuru — Suchitra Hegde, Kusuma Ayarahalli and Meena Mysore — have been chosen for the prestigious Bengaluru-based Karnataka Lekhakiyara Sangha State-level Endowment Awards-2025 to be given in April.

Suchitra has bagged Nagarathna Chandrashekar Endowment Award (Literary Essay) for her work ‘Minchu Hulada Daari’ while Kusuma has got Lakshmidevamma Award (Story Writing) for ‘Kapile Kanda Kathegalu’ and Meena has got Gunasagari Nagaraj Award (Children’s Literature) for her work ‘Sooryana Sere.’

Suchitra Hegde, a native of Kumta taluk in Uttara Kannada and now settled in Mysuru, has won many awards including State-level ‘Amma’ award for her travelogue titled ‘Jagava Suttuva Maaye.’

Kusuma, hailing from Ayarahalli near Mysuru, began her work in media by being active in Akashvani. She worked as a dialogue and script writer for directors like Girish Kasaravalli and T.N. Seetharam. She is now working for ‘Parisara Balaga.’

Meena, a distinguished Govt. Officer, has held prestigious roles including News Editor of Chandana and Senior Editor of ‘Yojana.’ A collaborator with theatre legends like B.V. Karanth and U.R. Ananthamurthy, she has authored travelogues, poetry, children’s plays and translations.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching