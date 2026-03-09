Three women writers from Mysuru get award

March 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Three women writers from Mysuru — Suchitra Hegde, Kusuma Ayarahalli and Meena Mysore — have been chosen for the prestigious Bengaluru-based Karnataka Lekhakiyara Sangha State-level Endowment Awards-2025 to be given in April.

Suchitra has bagged Nagarathna Chandrashekar Endowment Award (Literary Essay) for her work ‘Minchu Hulada Daari’ while Kusuma has got Lakshmidevamma Award (Story Writing) for ‘Kapile Kanda Kathegalu’ and Meena has got Gunasagari Nagaraj Award (Children’s Literature) for her work ‘Sooryana Sere.’

Suchitra Hegde, a native of Kumta taluk in Uttara Kannada and now settled in Mysuru, has won many awards including State-level ‘Amma’ award for her travelogue titled ‘Jagava Suttuva Maaye.’

Kusuma, hailing from Ayarahalli near Mysuru, began her work in media by being active in Akashvani. She worked as a dialogue and script writer for directors like Girish Kasaravalli and T.N. Seetharam. She is now working for ‘Parisara Balaga.’

Meena, a distinguished Govt. Officer, has held prestigious roles including News Editor of Chandana and Senior Editor of ‘Yojana.’ A collaborator with theatre legends like B.V. Karanth and U.R. Ananthamurthy, she has authored travelogues, poetry, children’s plays and translations.