Nature Walk marks Intl. Women’s Day

March 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Athletes Club, in association with Royal Riders Mysuru, IAMAS, Cyclopedia, Narayana Hospital, Sandeep Dance Academy, Young Indians (Yi) Mysuru and Mysoorunners, had organised a Nature Walk at Chamundi Hill as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

The Nature Walk was flagged-off by K.C. Divyashree, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, South Zone Bengaluru, who appreciated the initiative and encouraged women to stay active and prioritise their health.

The Walk covered nearly 7 kilometres through the scenic and serene routes of Chamundi Hill and rock climbing giving participants an opportunity to experience nature while promoting fitness and community bonding.

Women from different age groups enthusiastically took part in the Nature Walk and enjoyed the refreshing morning amidst the greenery of the Hill.

As part of the celebrations, Sandeep from Sandeep Dance Academy conducted an energetic Zumba session which added excitement to the event and kept the participants active and engaged.