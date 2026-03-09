Tree-killing at Badanavalu: Theatre Director Prasanna warns of non-violent stir

March 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Veteran Theatre Director and votary of Khadi products, Prasanna has vented his anguish on the massacre of fully grown trees that were standing since several decades at Badanavalu Khadi Centre, Nanjangud taluk in the district.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavana in the city recently, Prasanna alleged that the corrupt officials are the major beneficiaries, with the contractors greasing their palms to carry out unnecessary construction works by deploying machineries, beyond requirement.

The handloom industry has taken a beating with the Government policy more favouring power loom khadi and saree, synthetic khadi and dhoti.

Following the invitation of Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVKIB), the volunteers from various parts of the State are participating in the restoration works of Khadi Centre and building Khadi Grama, along with villagers, for the past two months. But the sad part is, the greedy officers who have been acting in haste to achieve progress, have turned into a stumbling block.

Warning of launching a non-violent stir if the State Government fails to implement the comprehensive report submitted towards the restoration of Badanavalu Khadi Centre, Prasanna said, all the shramdan conducted in the last two months, service activities, sale of khadi clothes, cleaning works of the Ashram, prayer meetings, Gram Sabha have been rendered useless.