Trees axed… Over 40 full grown trees felled on Kapila River banks

March 9, 2026

Nanjangud: Over 40 fully grown trees have been chopped on the banks of River Kapila at Hejjige village in the taluk. However, when the Forest Department personnel arrived at the spot, the miscreants numbering about six fled from the spot leaving behind the fallen trees.

The trees, aged between 20 and 35 years, grown on kharab land adjacent to Survey No. 263/1 at Hejjige village, Thandavapura hobli were chopped. While a few trees were carried away, a few more trees have been left at the spot.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Nithin Kumar, Deputy RFO Srinivas, Rohith and staff visited the spot and a case has been registered against Ayaz Ahmed of Nagarle village and others, who are absconding.

The fallen trees, which were lying on the spot, were shifted to the Forest Department Office in the town.