Grade separator work picks up pace at Kempegowda Circle

March 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The construction of the grade separator at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction) at the entrance of the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway is progressing at a brisk pace, with work gaining momentum.

The project, being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is estimated to cost Rs. 120 crore.

Work has currently commenced at two key points. One, the road leading towards Bengaluru from the junction and the stretch in front of Manipal Hospital. At both locations, footings have been laid nearly 20 feet deep and massive pillars are being erected.

Officials said TMT steel rods have already been fixed to the pillars and concreting work is expected to begin within the next two days.

The project has a two-year completion deadline and labourers are working round the clock to ensure the target is met. Based on the current pace of work, the grade separator is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

However, the ongoing construction has narrowed the adjoining roads, leading to traffic snarls whenever signals are released at the busy junction.

While such inconvenience is inevitable during major infrastructure works, officials believe the grade separator will significantly ease traffic congestion at Manipal Hospital Junction once completed, ensuring smoother vehicular movement.