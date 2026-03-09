District Police solve 24 cases, recover valuables worth over Rs. 29.97 lakh in January-February: SP

March 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police have solved a total of 24 cases in January-February 2026 and have recovered valuables worth Rs. 29,97,788.

Addressing a press meet at his office in city this noon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi said that from January 2026 till the end of February, 24 cases — 1 dacoity, 2 extortion, 7 house burglaries, 5 vehicle thefts, 8 petty thefts and 1 cattle theft case — were solved and stolen booty including gold, silver, cash, four and two-wheelers, hardware and electric items and cows, worth Rs. 29,97,788, have been recovered.

Giving details about the cases and recovered items, he said that in a total of 9 cases, 279 grams gold jewellery and one silver anklet weighing 30 grams worth Rs. 10,46,800 have been recovered. A total of Rs. 3,76,989 cash has been recovered in 5 cases.

Giving details of vehicle theft cases and recovery of vehicles, the SP said that in 6 cases, three cars, one van and four bikes, worth Rs. 14,33,000, have been recovered. Also, motors, mobile phones and wires, worth Rs. 82,999, have been recovered in three cases and two cows worth Rs. 58,000 have also been recovered, he added.

Providing information pertaining to cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the SP said that from January till March this year, a total of 55 cases under NDPS Act were registered and narcotic substances such as 1.600 kg ganja and .010 ml MDMA were seized besides registering cases against 56 accused persons.

The SP also said, a total of 14 cases under Lotteries (Regulation) Act were registered from January to March and lottery tickets worth Rs. 2,26,707 were seized from the accused.

Cases registered against drugs consumers

The SP said that a total of 44 cases have been registered against drug consumers and 15 drug peddlers have been arrested in 11 cases. During interrogation, it was revealed that these peddlers were procuring ganja from Srirangapatna, Hunsur, Bengaluru and other places.

The District Top Cop said that the District Police have launched ‘Sanmithra,’ a new project to observe the movements of drug peddlers and consumers. He further said that drug consumers are being counselled to rehabilitate them.

Hunsur gold heist case

In the Hunsur gold heist case, where a 5-member armed gang decamped with 450 varieties of gold and diamond jewellery weighing 8.34 kg and valued at Rs. 10 crore from Sky Gold and Diamonds, located on B.M. Bypass Road in Hunsur on Dec. 28, 2025, the SP said that a total of 11 persons were involved in the crime out of which five persons committed the crime.

Out of 11 accused (one from Andhra Pradesh and 10 from Bihar), two accused Chotu Singh and Pankaj have been arrested while two more accused Mohammed Arman and Sonu Singh have been arrested by Odisha Police. Arman and Sonu had escaped from jail. Steps have been taken to trace and nab the remaining seven accused, the SP added.