Rs. 460 crore earmarked for Bommenahalli Layout

March 9, 2026

MDA presents surplus Budget; New layouts to be formed at Vijayashreepura

Mysore/Mysuru: In a public-friendly initiative, the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has earmarked Rs. 460 crore to develop a new residential layout at Bommenahalli in partnership with farmers under a 50:50 ratio land sharing model.

Presenting the MDA Budget for 2026-27 this morning, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also MDA Chairman, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith said that farmers from Bommenahalli and Kamarahalli have already agreed to hand over about 500 acres of land for the proposed layout.

The Authority requires nearly 1,000 acres to develop the layout and officials are currently holding talks with other landowners to secure the remaining land.

Under the 50:50 scheme, landowners will receive 50 percent of the developed sites in the layout in exchange for their raw land, irrespective of the difference in market value between the original land and the developed sites.

Surplus budget

The MDA has projected an income of Rs. 779.90 crore for the 2026-27 financial year, while expenditure has been estimated at Rs. 579.18 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs. 220.72 crore.

Among the major allocations, Rs. 15 crore has been earmarked for the renovation of the ageing MDA building. Another Rs. 10.50 crore has been set aside for land acquisition to develop roads aimed at easing public inconvenience.

A sum of Rs. 71.21 crore has been reserved for providing basic infrastructure such as drinking water supply, underground drainage, junction development, installation of streetlights and other civic amenities.

To rejuvenate water bodies, Rs. 64.21 crore has been earmarked for the development of Yelwal Lake, Sahukarhundi Lake, Bommenahalli Lake, Koorgalli Kalyani and lakes at Bhugathahalli, Chikkahalli and Nadanahalli.

New layout at Vijayashreepura

The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has also set aside Rs. 7.43 crore to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Peripheral Ring Road and Rs. 3.50 crore to upgrade the Kabini drinking water project.

New layouts are also proposed at Vijayashreepura and nearby villages, where over 90 acres of land has already been acquired. An allocation of Rs. 20 crore has been made for the project.

In addition, Rs. 31.90 crore has been earmarked to improve facilities at commercial and sports complexes developed by the MDA.

Action as per the Govt. directions

Responding to public concerns regarding the alleged land scam worth over Rs. 3,000 crore during the tenure of the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), DC Lakshmikanth Reddy said that action will be taken based on directions issued by the State Government. Several sites worth crores of rupees had been allotted to private individuals and developers, resulting in significant revenue loss to the Govt.

“A One-Man Judicial Commission has investigated the scam and submitted its report to the State Govt. Further action will be taken in accordance with the Govt’s directions,” the DC said.