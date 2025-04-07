Officials told to ensure welfare schemes reach Pourakarmikas
News

Officials told to ensure welfare schemes reach Pourakarmikas

April 7, 2025

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has instructed officials from all local bodies in the district to ensure that Government schemes and benefits meant for Pourakarmikas — who work tirelessly to keep cities, towns, and villages clean — are effectively delivered.

Presiding over a District Awareness Committee meeting at Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan on Valmiki Road on Friday, Reddy emphasised the vital role Pourakarmikas play in maintaining public hygiene. He urged officials to consistently implement welfare schemes to improve their living standards.

“The officials of City Municipal Councils (CMCs), Town Municipal Councils (TMCs) and Town Panchayats (TPs) must guarantee housing and healthcare facilities for Pourakarmikas under their jurisdiction. Additionally, it is mandatory to use cleaning machines, rather than manual labour, for manhole and underground drainage maintenance,” Reddy stated.

He expressed satisfaction that no cases of manual scavenging had been reported in the district over the past year and directed officials to maintain this record moving forward. He further instructed them to identify homeless Pourakarmikas and provide them with proper shelter.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching