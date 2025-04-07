Officials told to ensure welfare schemes reach Pourakarmikas

April 7, 2025

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has instructed officials from all local bodies in the district to ensure that Government schemes and benefits meant for Pourakarmikas — who work tirelessly to keep cities, towns, and villages clean — are effectively delivered.

Presiding over a District Awareness Committee meeting at Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan on Valmiki Road on Friday, Reddy emphasised the vital role Pourakarmikas play in maintaining public hygiene. He urged officials to consistently implement welfare schemes to improve their living standards.

“The officials of City Municipal Councils (CMCs), Town Municipal Councils (TMCs) and Town Panchayats (TPs) must guarantee housing and healthcare facilities for Pourakarmikas under their jurisdiction. Additionally, it is mandatory to use cleaning machines, rather than manual labour, for manhole and underground drainage maintenance,” Reddy stated.

He expressed satisfaction that no cases of manual scavenging had been reported in the district over the past year and directed officials to maintain this record moving forward. He further instructed them to identify homeless Pourakarmikas and provide them with proper shelter.