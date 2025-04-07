Mall of Mysore’s ‘Ugadi Shop & Win’ campaign draws over 5,000 shoppers

April 7, 2025

Grand prize Honda Dio goes to lucky winner Sindhu

Mysuru: The ‘Shop & Win’ campaign, organised at Mall of Mysore in association with Palace Honda, as part of Ugadi festival from Mar. 22 to 30, witnessed an overwhelming response with over 5,000 shoppers’ participation.

The highlight of the campaign was the grand prize — a brand-new Honda Dio motorcycle. The lucky winner of the grand draw was Sindhu, who had shopped at V-Mart during the campaign.

Speaking about the event’s success, Sandeep, Vice-President of DM South India Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., said, “It’s heartening to see such enthusiastic participation. Initiatives like these add real value to customer purchases and create a vibrant shopping atmosphere.”