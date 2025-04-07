Sri Ramanavami celebrations at Kalemane
April 7, 2025

Mysuru: Kumar Performing Arts Centre (KPAC), Mysuru, has organised the third annual ‘Sri Ramanavami Festival’ as part of the 55th International Nirantara Kalemane Festival on Apr. 10 at its Kalemane Sabhaangana in Hebbal 2nd Stage, Mysuru.

B.S. Sridhar Raj Urs, President, Sri Krishna Ganasabha, Mysuru and Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee, Senior Social Worker, will be the chief guests. Musicologist Vid. V. Nanjundaswamy, Prof. H.S. Umadevi, Dr. V. Ranganath and Nandini Mysore Ranganath will be the special invitees.

Cultural performances will feature Vidu. Bhanupriya Rakesh, Bengaluru (She will present a dance performance accompanied by a live music ensemble), Guru Vidu. Sheela Chandrashekhar and disciples, Bengaluru, Guru Vidu. Aparna Vinod Menon and disciples, Bengaluru, Kalaarpana Dance Ensemble, Mysuru (Performing Bharatanatyam).

Entry to the event is free.

