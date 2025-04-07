Mudit Mittal assumes charge as SWR Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager

April 7, 2025

Mysuru: Mudit Mittal, a senior officer of the Indian Railways Accounts Service (IRAS), today assumed charge as the new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mysuru Division, South Western Railway (SWR). He succeeds Shilpi Agarwal.

An officer of the 1996 IRAS batch, Mittal holds a degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. He also earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mittal has held several key assignments across India. Before his current posting, he served as Executive Director (Finance) at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the infrastructure development arm of the Ministry of Railways.

Apart from his domain expertise in finance and accounts, Mittal has taken on significant administrative roles, including Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway and Director of the Seventh Central Pay Commission. His work on rationalising allowances and shaping the Commission’s final report received wide recognition.