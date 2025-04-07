State-level Newspaper Distributors Meet in Mysuru on Aug. 28; Poster released
April 7, 2025

Mysuru: A State-level Convention of Newspaper Distributors will be held in Mysuru on Aug. 28.

Addressing a preliminary meeting at a private hotel here recently, the Federation of Karnataka State Newspaper Distributors President Shambhulinga said that the Convention is being organised under the joint aegis of the Federation and Newspaper Distributors  Welfare Association.

About 3,000 newspaper distributors from across Karnataka are expected to take part in the Convention at Mysuru, which will be the fifth one, with the earlier ones held at different places of the State.

Pointing out that the Convention will press the Government for fulfilment of various demands of newspaper distributors, Shambhulinga said that the four earlier Conventions too had brought the Federation’s demands to the notice of the Government and this Meet will follow up on the progress regarding the fulfilment of demands.

Federation Vice-President Shivashanth, General Secretary Sangam Suresh, former Mysuru District Journalists Association President S.T. Ravikumar, senior journalists M.R. Sathyanarayan, Basavaraju, M.T. Mahadev, B. Raghavendra, M. Subramanya, Sridhar Bhat and Prakash, Newspaper Distributors Welfare Association President J.S. Homdeva, M. Nagaraj, C. Shivanna, M. Manju, C. Rajashekar, Pavan, Ramesh, C.T. Harish, Srikanth, Govinda, Eshwar Prasad, Girish and others took part in the meeting and gave their suggestions.

Poster of the Convention was also released on the occasion.

