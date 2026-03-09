Stadium Project on KSIC land dropped
News

Stadium Project on KSIC land dropped

March 9, 2026

Sericulture Minister announces in Assembly; says officers misguided CM

Mysore/Mysuru: Under mounting pressure from Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) staff, environmental groups and Opposition parties, the State Government has decided to drop the proposed stadium project inside the premises of the KSIC Filature Factory at T. Narasipur.

Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh announced in the Assembly this morning that the plan to construct a stadium within the 13.11-acre factory campus has been scrapped. Earlier, the proposal envisaged building the stadium on 5.08 acres of land that had been handed over to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES).

The announcement follows an agitation by KSIC employees, who had gone on strike for more than a fortnight, opposing the stadium project.

Responding to a question raised by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa on why the Government was insisting on constructing the stadium inside KSIC premises, thereby destroying Mysore Silk heritage, the Minister said, certain officials had misled the Chief Minister, who represents Varuna Constituency and the Government into believing that KSIC land was the most suitable site for the stadium.

“There is a huge demand for GI-tagged Mysore Silk and we are facing a demand for 300 to 400 sarees a day. It is a highly competitive sector with players from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. We have successfully outperformed them in terms of silk quality. We will increase the production and modernise the units,” he said.

The Government, he added, has decided to preserve the heritage property and ensure the quality and legacy of Mysore Silk by dropping the stadium plan.

READ ALSO  Devotees dare Police; break through barricades

Meanwhile, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa

yesterday had assured Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, that the KSIC Filature Factory would not be shut down.

In a press statement issued last evening, Pramoda Devi said, she had met the Minister following concerns expressed by various sections of society in Mysuru and Bengaluru regarding the future of the factory.

“I am pleased to inform that the Minister has responded positively to the sentiments expressed by all concerned and assured that KSIC factory at T. Narasipur will not be shut down,” Pramoda Devi said, expressing gratitude on behalf of those associated with the silk sector.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching