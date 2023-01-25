Calf killed in suspected leopard attack at K. C. Layout

January 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of frequent leopard attacks in T. Narasipur taluk in the district, that has claimed four lives in four months (starting from Oct.30, 2022 to Jan.21, 2023), a carcass of a partially devoured calf was found at K. C. Layout on Chamundi Hill main road in city.

While the locals believe it to be a case of leopard attack, Forest Department suspect it to be a case of stray dog attack. No pug marks were found near the place of incident but still, the Forest Department has promised to place the cage in the locality as a precautionary measure.

The one-year-old calf belonging to a resident of K.C. Layout, was found killed in late night on Tuesday.

Though the movement of leopards were reported earlier, no fatal case had occurred, except for the leopard attack on a man at near Jockey Quarters over a decade ago.

With yesterday’s incident, the residents of K.C. Layout fear that the big wild cats are turning towards the fringes of the city, with Forest Department stepping up combing operation in T. Narasipur taluk and surroundings.

Chamundi Hill that is surrounded by a reserve forest is a known habitat of leopards, that are often spotted, with many incidents of visitors encountering leopards reported earlier.

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas visited the spot and summoned Forest Department officials. The MLA directed the Forest personnel to take precautionary measures and keep a track on leopard movement. Other than that, the footages of CCTV cameras installed in the locality should be assessed to trace and trap the leopard, Ramdas added.

The MLA also allayed the fear among locals by saying that “there is nothing to fear about the animal. The operation to trap the leopard will be taken up soon and the locals also should stay alert.”

Range Forest Officer (RFO) K. Surendra and staff visited K.C. Layout and took stock of the situation. They also conducted a combing operation at bushy areas in the locality.