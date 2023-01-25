Take help of armed Cops: CM
January 25, 2023

Bengaluru: In the wake of combing operation involving 158 Forest personnel launched to trap the elusive leopard in T. Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the officials to take the assistance of armed Police forces, if necessary to trap the animal.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed the officials at a meeting held here yesterday, to take up swift combing operation within three to four km radius of the place of incident. In all, 21 villages in T. Narasipur taluk are affected by leopard attack and locals help should be taken to trap the animal.

Combing operation continues with 74 camera traps: CCF

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Mysuru Circle, Dr. Malathi Priya has said that combing operation to trap the leopard at T. Narasipur taluk in the district has continued, with the deployment of thermal drone and 74 camera traps.

“We have already discussed with experts about trapping the leopard at the earliest. However, no movement of leopard was caught on cameras,” the CCF added.

