Alumni Association of Sportspersons represented University of Mysore

August 28, 2019

Prize distribution ceremony of Mysuru District-level High School Boys and Girls Volleyball Tournament 2019-20 organised as part of National Sports Day, former MLA H.P. Manjunath chief guest, Department of Physical Education Director (in-charge) Dr. P. Krishnaiah and former Vice-President of Karnataka Sports Authority P.M. Somashekar will be present, Alumni Association of Sportspersons represented University of Mysore President and retd. Department of Physical Education Director Dr. C. Krishna presides, Sports Pavilion, 4.30 pm.

