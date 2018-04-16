Alumni Association urges for permanent VC to Mysore Varsity

Mysuru: The members of the University of Mysore Alumni Association (UMAA) have urged for the appointment of a permanent Vice-Chancellor (VC) to the century-old University of Mysore.

The members made this demand at the Annual General Body meeting of the Alumni Association held at the Crawford Hall recently.

The members unanimously passed a resolution to this effect urging the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of Universities and the State Government to appoint a permanent Vice-Chancellor at the earliest.

“No work is being done in the University since the last 15 months after the tenure of Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa ended. It is being run only by the in-charge Vice-Chancellors, thus affecting the working of the University as no important decisions can be taken by them. The University has seen many stalwarts who occupied the chair of the Vice-Chancellor right from 1916 when the University was founded. The research and development activities of the University has come to a standstill. Hence, in the interest of the students teaching and non-teaching staff, a permanent Vice-Chancellor must be appointed at the earliest,” said the resolution.

A new team of Executive Committee was also elected at the meeting, who will in turn elect the office-bearers.

University of Mysore in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Basavaraju, UMAA President K. Arakesh and nearly 50 members of UMAA attended the meeting.