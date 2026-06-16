Ancient temples surface as Kabini Dam level recedes 
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Ancient temples surface as Kabini Dam level recedes 

June 16, 2026

Mysuru: The receding waters of the Kabini reservoir have once again brought to the surface remnants of ancient temples and cultural heritage sites that have remained submerged for decades. 

With water levels dropping sharply, stone structures, temple ruins and sculptures have emerged from the backwaters, offering a rare glimpse into the region’s forgotten past.  

Among the remains now visible are weathered inscriptions, idols of Basavanna, Lingas and Vinayaka, along with traces of shrines and intricate carvings linked to the erstwhile Beechanahalli village, which was submerged following the construction of the Kabini Dam. 

One of the most prominent structures to reappear is the shrine of Mankalamma Devi. Also drawing attention is the Sapthamatrika temple, which once housed idols of Ganapathi and Bhairava and features seven thrones carved in the form of seven-headed serpents. 

Nearby stands the Bhavani Shankara temple in the erstwhile settlement of Keertipura. Built under royal patronage, the temple contains relics including Ishwara Lingas, Basava idols and serpent deities, now visible once again as the reservoir waters recede. 

The reservoir is also associated with Mastigudi village, one of the largest settlements submerged during the dam project. Every summer, when water levels fall, parts of the submerged temples and structures around Mastigudi re-emerge, attracting pilgrims, history enthusiasts and tourists. 

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