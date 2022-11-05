Andhra’s ‘Sri-Sri Sisters’ to present vocal duet

November 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Young promising artistes from Andhra Pradesh, Vidu. Srija Srinivas and Vidu. Sriya Srinivas are presenting a Karnatak Vocal Duet at the house of Sangeetha Kalanidhi Mysore Vasudevacharya in city tomorrow (Nov. 6) at 4 pm.

They will be accompanied by Vidu. Divyashree on violin and Vid.Vikram Bharadwaj on mridanga.

Profiles: Vocalists Sriya and Sreeja, popularly known as ‘Sri-Sri Sisters’ in Andhra Pradesh, were initiated into music by their parents. They had their initial musical inputs from Dr. V. Gowri Rammohan of Vizag and are currently pursuing advanced training under the guidance of Kalaimamani K.N. Shashikiran at Chennai. Both of them have been awarded CCRT Scholarship under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, Government of India. They have performed, both solo and duet concerts, on various platforms across Andhra and Tamil Nadu. Apart from vocal music, the sisters have also been initiated into violin.