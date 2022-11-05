Cake-mixing ceremony at Southern Star

November 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As the month of December nears, Hotel Southern Star team gets ready for Christmas celebrations by holding its annual cake-mixing ceremony.

This year’s cake-mixing was led by Naresh Tuteja, General Manager of Hotel Southern Star, Mysuru, Shivani Tuteja and Dayanidhi Sharma, Executive Chef. Hotel’s staff too joined the team, donning chef caps, aprons, gloves and enjoyed the colourful ritual of mixing dry fruits.

The history of cake-mixing ceremony dates back to 17th century AD when it marked the arrival of harvest season. During this time, a wide variety of fruits and nuts were harvested and were prepared to be a part of the traditional plum cake.