Bodies of drowned couple recovered

November 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The bodies of a newly-wed couple who reportedly drowned in Varuna canal on the outskirts of the city, have been recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Shivakumar (30) and Kavitha (25), residents of Shadanahalli near Mogarahalli Manti on KRS road.

Shivakumar, a carpenter by profession and Kavitha were married just four months ago. The two went together on Thursday for washing clothes at Varuna canal which flows near their village, when Kavitha slipped and fell into the canal with water in full flow. Shivakumar, who jumped into the canal for saving his wife, was unsuccessful in his attempt and both of them were washed away in the flowing waters.

While the body of Kavitha was found near Rammanahalli yesterday afternoon, the body of Shivakumar was retrieved from the canal near Kamanakerehundi in Mysuru taluk this morning, it is learnt. Both the bodies were sent to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem.

Mysuru South Police have registered a case in this regard.

