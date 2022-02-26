Annual CAVA Mela & Art Expo

February 26, 2022

Display and sale of a variety of art works to conclude tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day annual CAVA Mela (2021-22) began at the College campus (German Press premises) in Siddarthanagar here yesterday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Mela, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that he came from a science background and as such he has little knowledge about art and artworks.

Noting that he came to know much about CAVA (Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts) after joining Government service, Reddy said, he was mesmerised to see the range of artworks that are on display here.

Maintaining that every art work here was a product of creativity, he said that he felt happy to inaugurate the event.

“I will come again in a couple of days and interact with the staff and students,” he added.

Vijayrao, In-charge Dean of CAVA and Head of the Department of Art History, in his address, recalled the journey of the Mela since it was first launched in 2004.

Pointing out that the annual CAVA Mela took off after Kishore Bolwar, a student then, suggested holding of the Mela on the lines of the one that is held in Baroda and other places, Vijayrao said that the Mela got off to a start in Mysuru in 2004 out of the seed money instituted by the students.

Asserting that the Mela is being organised every year since then without any Government funding, he said that the Mela which used to be held during Dasara, got delayed this year due to COVID pandemic and other factors.

Chronicling the growth of CAVA over the years, Vijayrao said that CAVA has now become a household name for its innovation in art and artworks.

He further said that the Mela, organised with the theme ‘Scaffold’ will be open for public from 12 to 6 pm today. However, there will only be display of artworks on Feb. 27, he added.

College faculty Jayashankar, Bindurai Biradar, Chandrashekar and others were present.

The event features display and sale of a variety of art works, paintings, drawings and sculptures. For further details, contact Ph: 0821-2438931.