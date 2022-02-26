Zoo orangutans to get another enclosure
News

Zoo orangutans to get another enclosure

February 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The foundation stone was laid yesterday to build enclosures for orangutans at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, famous as Mysuru Zoo. The enclosures will cost Rs. 1 crore and Bank Note Paper Mill India, Mysuru (BNPM) has come forward to bear the costs.

 In a press release, Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni stated that BNPM came forward to donate Rs. 99.20 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The enclosures will be built to encourage the captive breeding of the primates and also to introduce a new bloodline.

 The Zoo had received two pairs of orangutans from Singapore and Malaysia last year under the International Animal Exchange Programme. While 17-year-old male Merlin and 13-year-old female Atina arrived from Singapore Zoo, five-year-old male Afa and 7-year-old female Minnie were brought from Malaysia Zoo. In exchange, the Mysuru Zoo gave two pairs of giraffes.

 At present, all four primates have been housed in one enclosure which was again built with funds donated by the BNPM last year. BNPM had contributed a sum of Rs. 70 lakh under its CSR initiative for this..

 Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman Mahadevaswamy, BNPM Managing Director K.G. Vishwanathan, General Manager K. Dharani Kumar, Managing Director Ananta Hegde, General Manager (HR & Admin) Abhaya Kumar Mahapatro, Company Secretary Lakshmisha Babu, Dy. Manager-Civil S.A. Raghavendra, Zoo Authority of Karnataka member Gokul Govardhan and Jyothi Rechanna and others took part in the function.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching