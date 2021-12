Annual General Body Meetings

December 11, 2021

The 10th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Sri Gurumalleshwara Padavidharara Pattina Sahakara Sangha Niyamita, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District limits for the year 2020-21 will be held on Dec. 12 at 11 am at No. 12/4-1, Lokaranjan Mahal Road, Ittigegud, near Chennamma Channabasappa Kalyana Mantap. Sangha President Ashwin R. Palegar will preside.

The AGM of Parivarthana Vividhoddesha Mahila Souharda Sahakari Niyamita will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 am at Mysuru Zilla Sahakara Union Niyamita, Sahakara Sankeerna on Chamaraja Double Road in city. Sangha President K.S. Lalitha will preside.