Annual Suttur Jatra Mahotsava on Feb. 10 to be a simple affair

February 8, 2021

Monthly Mass Marriage on Feb. 9

Suttur: Every year, the Annual Jatra Mahotsava of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji, popularly known as Suttur Jatra, was held in a grand manner for six days. But this year, owing to the prevailing pandemic, the Jatra Mahotsava will be held on Feb. 10 in a traditional but simple manner.

On Feb. 9, Utsava Murthy will be taken from Srimutt to Karthru Gadduge. Religious events will begin on Feb. 10 at 4 am with Maharudrabhishekha to Karthru Gadduge as well as to idols at Mahadeshwara, Nanjundeshwara, Veerabha-dreshwara and Someshwara temples followed by Shivadeekshe and Lingadeekshe at 5 am with special pujas at all temples in Suttur village; Prabhat Pheri at 6 am, Shatsthala Dwajarohana by Sri Mummadi Nirvana Swamiji of Kanakapura Sri Degula Mutt at 7.20 am; Rajopachara to Utsava Murthy at 7.30 am and special puja to Chariots at 10 am. Later, at 2.35 pm, special puja will be performed to Utsava Murthy at Kapila river bank. At 6.30 pm, Utsava Murthy will be taken from Karthru Gadduge to Srimutt. Cultural events by JSS students will be held from Feb. 9 evening to Feb. 10 noon. All rituals and ceremonies will be telecast online for the benefit of devotees on YouTube http://Youtube.com/c/JSSMahavidyapeethaonline; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JSSMVP/ or its website: http://jssonline.org.

Mass Marriage

Suttur Mutt has organised monthly mass marriage on Feb. 9 at 10 am. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji will grace the occasion. Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji of Jnana Yogashrama, Vijayapura, will preside.

Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will inaugurate. District Minister S.T. Somashekar will release the book Vachanakkondu Kathe, edited by M.A. Neelambike (Rajendra Shishu), on the occasion. MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah will be the chief guest. S.R. Gayathri will be the special guest.