Effluent water not released untreated: Industries Minister

February 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has clarified that effluent water from industries was not released untreated in city industrial areas.

Replying to Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda in unstarred question, the Minister has explained in detail the steps taken by Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) on industrial waste water management in industrial areas of Mysuru and also not allowing the effluent water to let into Cauvery River.

There were seven industrial areas in Mysuru city — Hebbal, Koorgalli, Belagola, Hootagalli, Belawadi, Metagalli and Hebbal Housing Industrial Area. But, the KIADB had not made provision for septic tank in any of these industrial areas for waste water treatment. However, the unit owners have themselves made arrangements for sewage treatment plant, effluent treatment plant and septic tanks.

The processed water was used for non-drinking purposes. No way, untreated water, was let out openly. In case of violation, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) would take action against the guilty, he added.

To a question on KIADB providing septic tank in industrial areas, Shettar has said that Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has linked 90 per cent of waste water collected from Hebbal Housing Industrial area to UGD. But, no information was available on the impact of linking untreated water to UGD.

It was an offence to let industrial effluent into UGD line and the pollution control board would take immediate action, he noted.