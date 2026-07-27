Anti-drugs awareness campaign held at Teresian College

July 27, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police, in association with NSS Unit of Teresian College, had organised an anti-drugs awareness programme at the College premises in Siddarthanagar here this morning.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the programme and releasing anti-drugs poster, District Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that the entire State should be made drugs-free as it is very important to keep the youths both mentally and physically healthy.

Pointing out that the menace of drugs is more in Mysuru, he said that stringent action is being taken against those indulged in manufacturing & selling drugs.

Calling upon the students to inform the Police if they come across anyone selling and consuming drugs, the Minister said that an Anti-Drugs Committee should be formed in colleges and tell ‘Beda Bro’ if they are offered drugs.

NR MLA Tanveer Sait said, “This is the time for us to think about ourselves. It is not known whether you know the value of yourself, but the country knows about it. It is a crime to surrender to death before it comes calling. Understand the feelings of your parents and build a bright future for yourself. Remember, prevention is always better than cure.”

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that ‘Beda Bro’ initiative is being held to make Mysuru drugs-free. “City Police is conducting operations against drugs across the city since a year. Our main aim is to prevent youths from getting addicted to drugs,” she added.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, DCPs Dr. Harsha Priyamvada (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime and Traffic), K.R. Hospital RMO Dr. Nayaz Pasha, Teresian College Director Sr. Prafulla, Manager Sr. Anjali and others were present.