APMCs will not be closed: Minister
News

APMCs will not be closed: Minister

December 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar has said there are more benefits for farmers from the amendment to the APMC Act than problems. It is a historic agriculture Bill passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for uplift of farming community.

In a press release here, he clarified that no APMC will be closed down and the system of Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue. Whenever the prices of any agricultural commodity falls, the Government would intervene and buy at the MSP. 

The draconian provisions in the Act such as punishment and penalty for selling the commodities outside the AMPC have been removed. So, farmers can sell the commodities anywhere they wished.

