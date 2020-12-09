Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsava from tomorrow

December 9, 2020

COVID-19 test report must for local devotees

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has banned entry of outsiders for the much-awaited Talakad Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsava to be held from Dec. 10 to Dec.19 with the auspicious darshan on Dec. 14.

This time, the event is open only for 35,000 persons of Talakad, B. Shettahalli and Holesaalu Gram Panchayats, that too till 3 pm daily.

These important decisions were taken at a meeting of District-level Officers chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri here yesterday. She said as per recommendation of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, only 1,000 persons are allowed to have darshan daily. However, 1,500 persons will be provided opportunity to have darshan on Dec. 14 which is said to be the most auspicious day. But, all those who wish to have darshan must compulsorily show RT-PCR test report without which entry will be denied.

SP C.B. Ryshyanth said since they needed additional staff in connection with upcoming Gram Panchayat polls, it would be difficult to deploy large Police force for Panchalinga Darshana duty. Hence, the staff would work in two shifts. It would become very late for people to come back after darshan if they were allowed entry after 3 pm. So, it has been decided not to allow anybody after 3 pm daily, he added.

The SP said nine check posts have been set up for security reasons. Barricading has been done wherever necessary. Devotees must not get into the river for bathing, he added.

District Health Officer Dr. T. Amarnath said in all, 10 medical teams including doctors had been deployed. COVID-19 testing centres had been opened near all five temples. Five ambulances would be stationed for any medical emergency, he added.

Two fire tenders will be stationed by Department of Fire and Emergency Services. Besides, there will be boats in the river as a precaution. Assistant Commissioner Dr. N.C. Venkataraju, T. Narasipur Tahsildhar Nagesh attended the meeting.