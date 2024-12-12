Missing furniture from ATI Guest House: Ex-Manager pays Rs. 77,297 on Rohini Sindhuri’s behalf
December 12, 2024

Mysuru: The controversy surrounding the missing furniture and household items from the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) Guest House on Lalitha Mahal Road in Mysuru has been resolved.

The items had reportedly gone missing during the tenure of Rohini Sindhuri as Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, who stayed at the Guest House from Oct. 2 to Nov. 14, 2020. After Sindhuri vacated the premises and moved to the official DC’s residence, ATI officials discovered several items had disappeared. The then Joint Director of ATI had written to Sindhuri requesting the return of the missing items but received no response.

Subsequently, the Joint Director escalated the matter to the Government, recommending the deduction of Rs. 77,297 — the assessed value of the missing items — from Rohini Sindhuri’s salary.

Following this, the Under Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, T. Mahantesh, issued an order directing the submission of a preliminary investigation report on the matter.

In compliance, the ATI Joint Director Roopa submitted a detailed report along with written information. She informed the Government that the former Guest House Manager, Vishwas, had deposited the amount due from Rohini Sindhuri into the ATI’s account, effectively resolving the issue.

