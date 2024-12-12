Viraktha Mutt Seer inaugurates MYBUILD-24

December 12, 2024

Mysuru: The 24th Edition of MYBUILD-24, an exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles, organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, was inaugurated at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city this morning.

The expo was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Sri Karivrushabha Deshikendra Shivayogeshwara Mahaswamiji of Somekatte Sri Kadasiddeshwara Mutt, Nonavinakere, Viraktha Mutt, Turuvekere and University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. N.K. Lokanath.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mahaswamiji said, a house is essential for man to achieve anything in life. He lauded MYBUILD as it shows how to build affordable houses besides providing information to construction professionals on the latest technologies available.

University of Mysore VC Prof. N.K. Lokanath, who also spoke, said that it is everyone’s dream to build their own house and this expo is a right place for them. Pointing out that in Japan, a house will be constructed in just two months, the VC said such technologies should come to India also.

The VC said that it is very difficult to maintain many Palaces in the University premises and added that there is no one here who has the knowledge of maintaining heritage structures besides stating that new technologies should be used to construct houses speedily.

BAI Mysore Chairman A.S. Yoganarasimha, Hon. Secretary K.R. Prabhakar Rao, MYBUILD-24 Chairman K.T. Govindaraju, Hon. Secretary S.L. Dinesh and others were present during the inauguration.

MYBUILD-24 expo will be open for public from 10 am to 9 pm daily till Dec. 16 with cultural programmes in the evenings.