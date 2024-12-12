Bengaluru techie suicide: FIR against estranged wife, family and Judge

December 12, 2024

Bengaluru: The family of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide after accusing his estranged wife and her family of harassment, has filed a Police complaint against his wife, Nikita Singhania, her family members and a Family Court Judge Rita Kaushik in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Atul’s brother, Bikas Kumar, lodged an FIR in Bengaluru, charging Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania and her uncle Sushil Singhania with abetment of suicide.

Atul, originally from Bihar, worked for a private firm in Bengaluru. Before his death, he left a 24-page note and videos alleging emotional distress caused by harassment and multiple cases filed against him by his wife’s family. He also accused the Judge of bias and for demanding Rs. 5 lakh to settle the case.

The note, which bore the phrase “Justice is Due” on every page, outlined years of turmoil, including nine cases his wife allegedly filed against him, ranging from murder and sexual misconduct to dowry and domestic violence. It also claimed that Rs. 3 crore was demanded to settle the cases.

“My brother gave everything for her. If he had shared his troubles with me or our father, we would have helped him,” Bikas Kumar said, speaking to reporters. He urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation, including probing the Judge mentioned in Atul’s suicide note. “Justice must be served if my brother was truthful; otherwise, I need evidence proving he was wrong,” he added.

In his note, Atul requested his family to immerse his ashes in the Ganga only if justice was served; otherwise, he instructed them to leave his remains in a gutter outside the court.

The FIR detailed Atul and Nikita’s marriage in 2019 and the birth of their child. After their divorce, the complaint alleges, Nikita and her family filed false cases against him and kept him away from seeing his child. Atul pleaded for his parents to be granted custody of the child.

Bengaluru Police received a distress call at 6 am on Monday regarding a suicide at a flat. Officers found the door bolted from inside and broke in to discover Atul hanging.

Videos recorded by Atul before his death recounted his experiences and contained a heartfelt message for his four-year-old son, whom he claimed was kept away from him.

Review family-related legislation: MP

In the first political reaction to the incident, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called for a review of family-related legislation and the inclusion of gender-neutral provisions to ensure fairness.

“The time has come for us to review many of these family-related laws and introduce aspects of gender neutrality to protect both partners in a marriage,” the MP said. “The family is a cornerstone of society, and laws that can be misused by one partner risk undermining this vital institution, with significant social repercussions if left unaddressed.”

Atul Subhash’s death has brought renewed focus on Section 498A, which addresses cruelty against women by their husbands or relatives but has often been criticised for its potential for misuse.