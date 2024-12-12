Derogatory remarks against military legends: Six-hour Kodagu Bandh evokes good response

December 12, 2024

Madikeri: The six-hour Kodagu Bandh, to protest derogatory social media remarks made by advocate K.R. Vidyadhar targeting Indian Army icons Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and Padma Bhushan Gen. K.S. Thimayya, saw widespread participation across the district.

The bandh, called by the Kodagu Sarvajanangada Okkuta, Chamber of Commerce, traders and over 35 organisations, lasted from 6 am to 12 noon. Protesters demanded Vidyadhar’s exile and stringent Police action against him.

The bandh garnered overwhelming support in towns including Madikeri, Kushalnagar, Virajpet, Gonikoppal, Srimangala, Kutta and Shanivarasanthe.

Major commercial hubs and tourist spots, such as Nisargadhama in Kushalnagar and key areas in Madikeri, remained completely closed. Even tourist-heavy zones were deserted, with businesses voluntarily downing shutters in solidarity. As a precaution, schools and colleges across the district were given a holiday.

Arrest and quick bail fuel public anger

The protest followed Vidyadhar’s arrest by Kodagu Police late on Nov. 22. He was presented before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Madikeri, where the public prosecutor opposed bail. However, Vidyadhar was granted conditional bail and released by evening, further fuelling local outrage.

In Madikeri, private buses were halted and most shops remained closed, except for essential services. Virajpet, Srimangala, Gonikoppa, Suntikoppa, Balele, Ponnampet and T. Shettigeri observed a complete shutdown.

A large number of people assembled at Gen. Thimayya Circle at Madikeri town and resorted to a roadblock. Later, they took out a huge procession to the DC Office and submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Aishwarya, seeking strict action against the accused.

Though the Chambers of Commerce in Kushalnagar and Somwarpet did not officially support the bandh, merchants in these towns voluntarily joined the protest, reflecting the public sentiment.

Kodagu Additional SP K.S. Sundar Raj supervised the bandh, ensuring tight Police security across the district. The protest remained peaceful, with no untoward incidents reported.

Leaders from various organisations and Kodava Samajas strongly condemned Vidyadhar’s remarks, emphasising their unwavering respect for the revered military heroes.