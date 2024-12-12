Cut in grants to Boards, Corporations: BJP to stage protest in city tomorrow: R. Raghu

December 12, 2024

Mysuru: State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu said that a State-wide protest has been organised by the party tomorrow (Dec. 13) and the party in the district will stage the protest at Gandhi Square here at 10.30 am.

He was addressing media persons at BJP Office in Chamarajapuram in the city this morning.

Raghu said, the protest has been organised to condemn Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led Congress Government in the State, for cutting the grants earlier allocated to various Corporations coming under the Department of Backward Classes Welfare and diverting the grants to keep its five Guarantee Schemes afloat.

Though the budgetary allocations are being announced, the grants released are contrasting in reality, depriving the Corporations from carrying forward their regular programmes like encouraging self-employment initiatives, Arivu Yojane for students and free borewells sanctioned under Ganga Kalyana scheme for small land holding farmers.

Raghu said, Siddaramaiah boasts of representing backward classes, but the funds sanctioned for the welfare of the community is measly than what was sanctioned during the tenure of previous CM Basavaraj Bommai’s Government.

As announced in the budget, Rs. 546 crore was released during the tenure of Bommai Government, but Siddaramaiah’s Government that came to power in 2023, had released Rs. 170 crore to various Boards and Corporations in the State.

The Government had announced Rs. 1,600 crore in 2024-25 budget, but released Rs. 347 crore, alleged Raghu.